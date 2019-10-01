News Release: Update Market Street shooting vitim dies, now a homicide investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (Oct. 1): Victim has been identified as Lebar Hipolito Lopez, H/M 36, of Greensboro.

*****UPDATE: HOMICIDE*****

The aggravated assault at 801 East Market Street has been reclassified to a Homicide. The name of the victim will be released after the next of kin have been notified.

801 E. Market St: Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 30, 2019) – At 7:50 pm Police responded to 801 E. Market St on reports of gunfire. Upon arrival police investigation confirmed a shooting had occurred. A short time later a male victim who was transported by private vehicle arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Detectives are still on scene developing information.

There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

