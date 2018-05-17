News Release: Two dead, one injured in murder/suicide shooting

Update in Shooting on Gant Street

GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2018) – Police believe that one of the deceased subjects in the shooting on Gant Street was the shooter. On Tuesday May 15, just before 5 p.m. police responded to a shooting call at 301 Gant Street in Greensboro. Upon arrival police located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses Favian Octmere Jeffires, 37 approached the two other victims and shot each of them before walking away from the scene and shooting himself. William Dwight McCollum, 26 was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Police have not yet determined what led to the shooting but believe each of the victims knew one another. At this time police are not releasing the name of the third victim as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

