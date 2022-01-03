News Release: Update Homicide Investigation Drawbridge Parkway

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002
UPDATE: The victims have succumb to their injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victims have been identified as Gustav Sidney Brown IV, 22 years old of Greensboro and Autumn Samaria Miller, 20 years old of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2021) – On 1.03.2021 at 12:07 a.m. police responded to 3520 Drawbridge Parkway reference discharge of firearms. Responding officers located two gunshot victims with serious injuries. EMS responded to the scene to provide treatment.
No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
# # #
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27401
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov