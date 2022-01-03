News Release: Update Homicide Investigation Drawbridge Parkway

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: The victims have succumb to their injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victims have been identified as Gustav Sidney Brown IV, 22 years old of Greensboro and Autumn Samaria Miller, 20 years old of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2021) – On 1.03.2021 at 12:07 a.m. police responded to 3520 Drawbridge Parkway reference discharge of firearms. Responding officers located two gunshot victims with serious injuries. EMS responded to the scene to provide treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

