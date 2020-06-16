News Release: Update Homicide Investigation 3300 Block of Trent Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: The victim in this incident has been identified as Brianna Nicole Smith, B/F 21 years old, of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.

Homicide Investigation 3300 Block of Trent Street

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2020) – At approximately 1:11 a.m. Greensboro Police responded the 3300 block of Trent Street in reference to a shooting call and located a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving efforts; however the victim succumbed to her injuries. There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

