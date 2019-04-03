News Release: UPDATE High Street 4-3-19 HOMICIDE

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

High Street Investigation *****UPDATE********

HOMICIDE

UPDATE (April 3): The victim has been identified as Christopher Antonio Wooten, B/M 37 years old, of Greensboro, who succumbed to his injuries. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

*****************************************

GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2019) – At approximately 3:58 p.m., Police responded to the 900 Block of High St. in reference to reported gunshots. Upon arrival, police located a male victim in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

# # #

High Street Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2019) – At approximately 3:58 p.m., Police responded to the 900 Block of High St. in reference to reported gunshots. Upon arrival police located a male victim in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

