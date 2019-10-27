News Release: Update Greensboro Police Investigating Aggravated Assault

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: The following individuals were taken into custody in this incident. Jeremy Wayne Hasty, b/m 29, of Greensboro was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official. Christopher Brooks Sellers Jr., b/m 17, of High Point was held for an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on Possession of Stolen Vehicle. Elijah Rodrigues Quick, b/m 20, of High Point charged with Possession of Stolen Firearm.

Greensboro Police Investigating Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 27, 2019) – On October 27, at 2:09am, Officers responded to the intersection of S. Elm Street and E. Washington Street in reference to a disturbance with a report of a discharge of firearm. Officers immediately located and took into custody a suspect who discarded a firearm.

A vehicle believed to be associated with the disturbance attempted to flee the scene when four Greensboro Police Officers engaged the vehicle at Washington Street and Davie Street and discharged their firearms. Preliminary investigation shows that no one was hit by police gunfire. The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody with no further incident.

A short time later Officers were summoned to the intersection of E. Florida Street and MLK Jr. Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. That person is believed to be the victim of the original shots fired call on S. Elm and Washington Street. This subject was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene as well as GPD Professional Standards Division. Per protocol, the involved officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the completion of a criminal and administrative investigation.

