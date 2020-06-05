News Release: Update Fatal Crash on W Wendover at Market St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (June 5): The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Trevor Pollak Eno (W/M, 35 years of age, of High Point, NC).

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on W Wendover Av at W Market St

GREENSBORO, NC (June 4, 2020) – On Thursday, 06-04-2020, at 5:42 pm Greensboro Police responded to the exit ramp from eastbound W Wendover Av. to W Market St. in regards to a motor vehicle crash.

A motorcycle was exiting from eastbound W Wendover Av., onto the W Market St. exit ramp, and was unable to negotiate the exit. The driver of the motorcycle ran off the roadway and crashed into a chainlink fence. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, by Guilford County EMS.

The name of the driver of the motorcycle is being withheld pending family notification.

Speed is considered to be a factor in this crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit, of the Greensboro Police Department, is conducting this on-going investigation.

