News Release: Update Fatal Crash at W Friendly Av and N Josephine Boyd St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact:Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336- 574-4002

UPDATE (June 6): The deceased passenger in this crash has been identified as Rickie Jerome Core, 26 years old of Greenville, NC. Also injured were Brooklyn Leigh Jones 22 years old of Greenville, NC, Deandre Dwayne Hurst 23 years old of Greensboro, and Devonte Terrell Thrasher 21 years old of Greensboro. The driver of the vehicle, Swareze Williams, has been charged with Felony Death by Vehicle, three counts of Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle, Careless and Reckless Driving, Driving Left of Center, and Driving While License Revoked. He is currently confined to the Guilford County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Fatal Crash at W Friendly Av and N Josephine Boyd St

GREENSBORO, NC (June 3, 2020) – On Tuesday 06/02/2020 at 8:51 pm, Mr. Swareze Williams, 31 years old of Greensboro, NC was operating a 2014 Hyundai Elantra westbound on W Friendly Av. The vehicle left the roadway and came to final rest on N Josephine Boyd St. Mr. Williams and addition passengers in the vehicle where taken to local hospitals. One of the passengers died at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in this crash. All of the passengers identities are behing held at this time, pending family notifications. The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction is investigiating and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.