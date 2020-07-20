News Release: Update Euclid Street Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (July 20): This incident will now be investigated as a homicide. The victim in this incident has succumbed to his injuries and has been identified as Jonathan Rehoboth Brockett, 26 years old of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2020) – Around 4:30 a.m. Greensboro Police responded to a traffic crash on the 3300 block of Euclid St. Upon arrival they located male victim suffering from gunshot trauma. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Officers and detectives are currently on scene conducting a criminal investigation.

