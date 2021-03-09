News Release: Update E Market Street Death Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004

UPDATE: This incident is being investigated at a death investigation. There is no evidence of traffic fatality and no signs of foul play.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 9, 2021) – The westbound lanes of E. Market Street are closed between Shaw Street and Winston Street due to a traffic investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

