News Release: Update E. Market Street Arrests

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

UPDATE (July 5): On July 4, the victim in this incident succumbed to his injures and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Myles Marcel Barnes, B/M 22, of Greensboro.

On July 3, Greensboro Police arrested Duane Alexander Richardson, B/M 23, Charles Christian Richardson Jr., B/M 22, and Sade Emonni Damon, B/F 23, all of Greensboro. Duane and Charles Richardson have been charged with First Degree Murder and Sade Damon has been charged with Accessory After the Fact. Are three suspects are being held in the Guilford County Jail.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2020) – At approximately 1:22 pm Greensboro Police responded to the 2000 block of E. Market Street in response to a gunshot wound call. Upon arrival police located one male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

