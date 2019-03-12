News Release: Update Darden Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Update (Mar. 12): The suspect in this incident has been identified at Jamie Latoya Penn, B/F 37, of Greensboro. Warrants have been issued on Penn for Arson and Simple Assault. She is currently at a local medical facility receiving care for an issue unrelated to her interaction with police. The investigation is ongoing. The officers in this incident, Officer A.M. Ray, 26 joined the department in 2014 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division and Officer S.D Johnson, 25 joined the department in 2016 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. Both officers remain on administrative duties while the investigations are ongoing.

Police Investigating Officers’ Discharge of Firearm on Darden Road

GREENSBORO, NC (Mar. 10, 2019) – On March 10, 2019 at approximately 3:34 pm Greensboro Police, responded to 3111 Apt H. Darden Road in reference to a domestic related assault. Upon arrival officers discovered one of the people involved set fire to the exterior door of the apartment and left the scene in a vehicle. An alert was put out for the suspect vehicle. Following the alert, another police unit located the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect fled and the officer did not initiate a pursuit. At approximately 4:41 p.m. the suspect returned to the scene on Darden Road. Officers on foot attempted to stop the vehicle at which point the driver continued to accelerate towards the officers. Two officers discharged their weapon causing the suspect vehicle to crash. The suspect was not struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The officers involved were not injured and will be placed on administrative duty pending an internal and criminal investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

