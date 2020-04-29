News Release: Update Covey Lane Homicide

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: The victim in this incident has been identified as Deionte Kyre-Marquez Hall, B/M 19, of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.

Greensboro Police investigating Homicide on Covey Lane

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2020) – On April 29, at 11:22 am Greensboro Police responded to Covey lane in reference to a person down call. Upon arrival officers located a male victim deceased with a gunshot wound. There is no information on the identity of the victim at this time. There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.