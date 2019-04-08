News Release: Update Arrest in English Street and McConnell Road Investigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

UPDATE (April 8): The Greensboro Police Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Prince-Fruquan Malik Allah, B/M 16, of Greensboro for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharge into an Occupied Vehicle in reference to the shooting on March 28, 2019.

English Street and McConnell Road Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (Mar. 28, 2019) – At approximately 4:48 p.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of Lincoln Street and E Gate City Boulevard and located one victim in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police were informed that the incident took place on English Street near McConnell Road. The driver of the vehicle contacted Guilford Metro 911 and was instructed to stop near the intersection of Lincoln Street and E. Gate City for EMS to be dispatched. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

