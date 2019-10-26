News Release: Update 517 W Terrell St. Now Being Investigated as Homicide

[GPD Logo]

UPDATE (Oct. 26): The victim in this assault has succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Steve Barnett, B/M 56, of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC (October 26, 2019) – On 10.26.2019 at 12:50 a.m. – Police responded to area of 517 W. Terrell Street reference a subject unconscious in the front yard. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS. This incident is being investigated as an assault.

The suspect was described as a dark-complexioned black-male wearing a white t-shirt who possibly fled the scene on foot. He was also carrying a black fanny pack on his shoulder. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

