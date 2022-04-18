News Release: UNITE Event Will Be Held May 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sharon Williams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2954

UNITE Event Will Be Held May 1

GREENSBORO, NC (April 18, 2022) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Family Support Network, Downtown Greensboro Incorporated and Greensboro Downtown Parks will host a free event to support inclusion of people with disabilities and special medical needs. UNITE (Understanding Needs of Inclusion Takes Everyone) Downtown Greensboro will be held from 1-4 pm, Sunday, May 1 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

UNITE Downtown Greensboro is a day for all members of the community to come together to celebrate people with disabilities and special medical needs. The event will showcase the many programs provided by local nonprofits and the City of Greensboro serving individuals with special needs and their families. The event will also feature games, giveaways, music, entertainment and vendors.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>