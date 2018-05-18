News Release: Unattended Cooking is Cause of Fatal Apartment Fire

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Unattended Cooking is Cause of Fatal Apartment Fire

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2018) – According to the Greensboro Fire Department’s investigation, the origin and cause of May 12’s fatal apartment fire was unattended cooking, causing the fire at 3100 Summit Ave. that resulted in the death of five children.

The City’s Fire Marshal and Fire and Life Safety Division conducted their investigation using the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 921 guide, which sets the bar for scientific-based investigations into origins and causes of fires and explosions. After examining this fire scene, investigators determined the room of origin of the fire was the kitchen, with the area of origin being the range. Once the origin area was identified, the investigators narrowed the cause too unattended cooking and that the fire was accidental in nature.

The fire department’s investigative report does not, nor is it intended to, contain every detail as part of the origin and cause analysis. Also, the identification of parties having possible civil and/or criminal responsibility for the fire is beyond the scope of analysis contained in the report.

