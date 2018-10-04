News Release: Two Theaters and Two Restaurants Offer Shakespearean “Dream” Discount

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Contact: Rosina Whitfield

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2728

Two Theaters and Two Restaurants Offer Shakespearean “Dream” Discount

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2018) – Do you love going out to dinner, then to the theater? Triad Stage and the Drama Center have teamed with White and Wood Restaurant and Café Europa for a “Dream” discount package. Pick up a discount punch card at any of the four locations to get 15 percent off for each purchase.

See A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare’s classic comedy at Triad Stage and eat at White and Wood before or after the show. See the Drama Center’s production of Midsummer Jersey, a high-octane, hilarious updated version taking place on the Jersey shore and eat at Café Europa.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs at Triad Stage, 232 S Elm St., from October 28 to November 18. White and Wood Restaurant is located across the street, 215 S. Elm St. Midsummer Jersey runs November 29 to December 2 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre. The theatre and Café Europa are both located in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

