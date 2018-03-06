News Release: Two teens arrested after shooting into convenience store

Two Teens Arrested by UNC-G Police After Shooting into Convenience Store

GREENSBORO, NC (March 6, 2018) – Seven minutes after rounds were discharged at a convenience store on W. Gate City Blvd. this morning, officers from the UNC-G Police Department had two of three suspects safely in custody.

Greensboro police were dispatched to the Great Stops at 1411 W. Gate City Blvd. at approximately 5:23 am today after a witness called GM911 to report that shots had been fired into the business. Officers learned that three men had been arguing in the parking lot when one of them discharged a handgun, with the bullet striking one of the store’s windows.

Greensboro police broadcast descriptions of the suspects over the radio, which was heard by officers at UNC-G PD. One of the officers then spotted two of the three suspects on their campus at Glenwood Ave. and W. Gate City Blvd., and held them at gunpoint until additional officers arrived to assist with taking the subjects in to custody.

As a result, Terrance Lamar Laws, 18, 1837 Merritt Dr., is facing multiple charges including Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and Going Armed to the Terror of People. He is confined in the Guilford County Jail on a $25,000 secured bond.

David Jomon Stewart, 18, 752 Fulton St., is charged with Conspiracy, and confined on a $5,000 secured bond.

A semi-automatic handgun and ammunition were seized as evidence.

The third suspect remains at large.

No one was injured in the incident. A motive for the shooting is unknown.

