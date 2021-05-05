News Release: Two Suspects Arrested for Multiple Commercial Robberies

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Two Suspects Arrested for Multiple Commercial Robberies

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2021) – Greensboro Police have charged William Edward Alling, 20 years old of Greensboro, and a juvenile in connection to three commercial robberies that occurred on Monday evening and a robbery of Individual that occurred on Tuesday. Alling and the juvenile have been charged with four counts of Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon. They both face additional charges from Durham Police. Alling is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $175,000 bond.

At 12:26 pm. on May 4, Greensboro Police responded to 1107 W. McGee Street in reference to a robbery of individual call. Upon arrival police located the victim whose vehicle was stolen by armed suspects. Shortly after the robbery the vehicle and the suspects were located in Durham, NC where the suspects were arrested by Durham Police.

On May 3, Greensboro Police responded to three commercial robbery calls. The Circle K on 1585 New Garden Road, the BP on 4700 W. Market Street and the Firehouse Grocery on 547 S. Mendenhall Street were all targeted by the same suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

