News Release: Two People Charged on Cezanne Drive

Police Charge Two People on Cezanne Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2018) – Greensboro police have charged two people, in connection to an ongoing investigation involving multiple drug charges. After serving a search warrant at 2505 Cezanne Dr, police were able to take one person into custody and charge a second.

Lott Wesley Martinez, B/M, 36, of Greensboro has been charged with Trafficking in Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a dwelling place for narcotic activity, Child abuse (Neglect), Possession of a firearm by a felon, Conspiracy to traffic Heroin, Conspiracy to sell Cocaine. He also had failure to appear warrants for Possession of Cocaine and Driving While under the Influence, and felony warrants for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Assault on a Female, and Assault by pointing a gun. Martinez was given no bond and is being held at the Guilford County Jail.

Police also filed warrants on Alanna Chelsie Patterson, B/F, 25, of Greensboro. She is charged with Conspiracy to sell Cocaine, Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin, Child Abuse, Maintaining a Dwelling Place for Narcotic Activity.

Police were also able to seize property during the arrest including, 25.7 grams of heroin, four grams of cocaine, two grams of marijuana, four firearms, and other drug paraphernalia.

The investigation in this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

