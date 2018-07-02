News Release: Two People Charged in Connection to 2016 Homicide of Renwick Davis

Two People Charged in Connection to 2016 Homicide of Renwick Davis

GREENSBORO, NC (June 29, 2018) – After a lengthy investigation Greensboro police have charged Carlos Lamar Brown, B/M, 37, and Keith Jordan II, B/M, 28, in connection to the 2016 homicide of Renwick Earl Davis. On December 8, 2016 at 2:40 am officers responded to the 200 block of Wiley Street, in reference to a report of a subject down in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene and was later identified as Davis.

On June 19, 2018 Greensboro Police obtained arrest warrants for Brown and Jordan. On June 26, 2018 Brown was located and arrested in Fayetteville, N.C., by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. New information obtained after Brown’s arrest led to a First Degree Murder charge against Jordan. On June 29, 2018 Jordan was located and apprehended in Raleigh, N.C., by the U.S. Marshals and task force officers from the Raleigh Police Department.

Carlos Lamar Brown has been charged with First Degree Murder. Brown is currently in custody in Fayetteville NC, and is being held with no bond. Keith Jordan II has been charged with First Degree Murder and Accessory After the Fact. Jordan is currently in custody in Raleigh NC and being held on no bond. Both men are expected to be transferred to the Guilford County detention center in Greensboro to face their charges. The investigation in this case is ongoing.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.