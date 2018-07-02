News Release: Two People Charged in Cone Blvd. Homicide

Correction: The second Suspect Name is Xavier Alanson Bell and he is 35.

Two People Charged in Cone Blvd. Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2018) – Two suspects in the June 25, 2018 homicide in the 900 Block of Cone Blvd have been taken into custody. Greensboro police have charged Ladarius Devon Riley, BM, 24, with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police have also charged Alanson Bell, B/M with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Shortly after 3:40 p.m. on June 25, 2018 Police responded to a shots fired call in the 900 Block of East Cone Blvd. Upon arrival police located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS performed lifesaving efforts before one victim, Vincent Roland, B/M, 24, succumbed to his injuries on scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The second victim remains under medical care, and is expected to survive his injuries.

On June 28th, 2018 warrants were obtained on Riley. His vehicle, a white Mitsubishi Galant, was seen leaving the parking lot of the Margate apartments at a high rate of speed after the shooting occurred. On June 29, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Riley in Durham, NC.

On July 2, 2018 members of the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), uncovered information that Bell was on a Grey Hound Bus headed to a known location in Dallas, TX. In conjunction with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), members of VCAT were able to coordinate Bell’s arrest with the Dallas Police Department at approximately 3 a.m. at the Greyhound bus station.

