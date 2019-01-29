News Release: Two Men Charged in Air Conditioners Thefts

Two Men Charged in Air Conditioners Thefts

GREENSBORO, NC (January 29, 2019) – Greensboro police have charged brothers Cecil Oakes, B/M 55, and Randy Oakes, B/M 62, both of Greensboro with 22 counts of Felony Injury to Property to Obtain Nonferrous Metals, 22 counts of Misdemeanor Larceny and 22 counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Property.

The incidents the Oakes brothers were charged with occurred from December 3, 2018 through January 16, 2019. In each instance the suspects would target Air Condition Units outside of churches and businesses to sell the materials found inside the units.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.