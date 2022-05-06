News Release: Two City Areas Scheduled for Street Resurfacing Beginning May 9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Two City Areas Scheduled for Street Resurfacing Beginning May 9

GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2022) – On Monday, May 9, the downtown Battleground Avenue area and another section of Greensboro will undergo various stages of street resurfacing that will affect traffic flow in those areas. Specific streets affected, when and for what are listed below. These jobs are part of the City’s 2022 Resurfacing project<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=52682&t=637874245565629858>.

~ Battleground Avenue between Eugene and Fisher streets – Paving

o All lanes will be closed Monday, May 9, from 7 am to 4 pm

o Alternate lanes will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, May 10-12, 7 am to 4 pm

~ Wharton Street between Fisher and Parkway streets – Paving

o When the above job is finished, crews will begin paving this area. This work is expected to be completed by the weekend.

o Street notices to remove vehicles from on-street parking will be posted 24 hours before the job begins.

o No lanes will be closed, but traffic flaggers will be in place to direct traffic flow from 7 am to 6 pm

~ Washington Street between Eugene and Spring streets – Milling

o When above job is finished, various lanes will be closed through from 9 am to 4 pm. Work is expected to be completed within three days.

o Paving will take place within 14 days after milling.

~ McCormick Street between Haywood and W. Florida streets – Milling

o When above job is finished, crews will begin milling this area. This work is expected to be completed within three days.

o Street notices to remove vehicles from on-street parking will be posted 24 hours before the job begins.

o No lanes will be closed, but traffic flaggers will be in place to direct traffic flow from 7 am to 6 pm

o Paving will take place within 14 days after milling.

~ Oak Street between S. Josephine Boyd Street and Silver Avenue – Milling

o When above job is finished, crews will begin milling this area. This work is expected to be completed within three days.

o Street notices to remove vehicles from on-street parking will be posted 24 hours before the job begins.

o No lanes will be closed, but traffic flaggers will be in place to direct traffic flow from 7 am to 6 pm

o Paving will take place within 14 days after milling.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid work areas or follow detour signs and adhere to traffic flagger directions.

Work schedules for each job are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

Residents who want to receive email notifications of lane and road closures on City streets may subscribe to the City’s e-notification system<www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-news/e-notify> by checking the “Road Closings/Traffic Alerts” category in the News section.

