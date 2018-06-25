News Release: Two Arrested for Auto Break-Ins Near Four Seasons Town Centre

Two Arrested for Auto Break-Ins Near Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2018) – Police have arrested Justin Wright, W/M 35, of Ruffin NC and Whitney Hawkins, W/F 25, of Browns Summit for multiple vehicle break-ins around the Four Seasons Town Centre area.

At around 2 a.m. on June 25, Officers with Greensboro Police Department District 3 Community Resource Team witnessed Wright and Hawkins tampering with and breaking into multiple vehicles. Police approached and apprehended both suspects without incident. Wright and Hawkins face multiple counts of breaking and entering vehicles and larceny after breaking and entering.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected for both suspects. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

