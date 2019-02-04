News Release: Two Additional Suspects Arrested In Summit Ave. Homicide

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: (336) 574-4002

UPDATE: (Feb 4, 2019) Police have arrested two more suspects in the homicide investigation at 703 Summit Ave Apt #5. Damian Roger Verwey, W/M, 30, and Rebecka Ellen Willard, W/F, 33, were both arrested today in Muskegon Michigan and held on Fugitive of Justice Warrants. Pending charges for each include two charges of First Degree Murder, First Degree Arson, and Kidnapping.

***Second Update***

GREENSBORO, NC (January 26, 2019) – The two victims in this incident have now been identified as Kevin Hugh Moore, W/M 55, of 703 Summit Ave. #5 and Lewis Franklin Humphrey, B/M 44, of Greensboro. Chris Adrean Collins, W/M 18, Greensboro has been charged with two (2) counts of First Degree Murder, two (2) counts of Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, First Degree Arson and Kidnapping. Collins is currently in the Guilford County Jail under no bond. This investigation is ongoing.

Update: During the course of the investigation a second deceased subject was located inside the structure.

Both deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neither subjects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 23, 2019) – On 01/23/19 at 8:40 pm, the Greensboro Police Department responded to 703 Summit Avenue Apt 5, to assist the Greensboro Fire Department with an active structure fire. During operations, the Greensboro Fire Department located a subject inside of the structure. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful.

This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.