News Release: Twain Street Homicide Investigation

Twain Street Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2021) – On July 23, at approximately 6:35 p.m. Greensboro police responded to the 2000 block of Twain Road in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted first aid but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The victim has been identified as Thomas Thurman, 43 years old of Greensboro.

Police identified, located, and arrested the suspect a short distance from the scene. The suspect has been identified as Jalen Donte Thurman, 18 years old of Greensboro. The suspect is the victim’s son. Thurman has been charged with First Degree Murder and is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond. No additional information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

