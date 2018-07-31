News Release: Trotter Center Closed for Renovations Beginning August 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Trotter Center Closed for Renovations Beginning August 1

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2018) – Trotter Recreation Center, at 3615 Deutzia St., will be closed beginning August 1 for renovations. Construction is expected to last approximately three months.

The center will get a new roof and improved front entrance, new exterior and interior paint, and updated lobby and fitness room. When the center reopens, it will have a new focus on daytime activities for adults and seniors. Nighttime and weekends will focus on programs for all ages and abilities.

For more information, contact Facilities Coordinator Melvin Melton at 336-373-7502.

