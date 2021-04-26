News Release: Trotter Active Adult Center Celebration Is April 30

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Trotter Active Adult Center Celebration Is April 30

GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2021) – Residents ages 50 and older are invited to celebrate the Parks and Recreation Department’s newly revitalized Trotter Active Adult Center Friday, April 30, 3906 Betula St. The department will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 am. Visitors can tour the center from 10:30 am until 5 pm. The first 75 visitors will get a Parks and Recreation gift bag with a free pass to the Trotter fitness room.

The former Trotter Community Recreation Center has been renovated and now is focused on programs and activities for adults 50 years old and older. The center includes a renovated fitness room, new computer lab and lounge, and more.

“The department is extremely excited about the rebranded Trotter Active Adult Center at Hester Park. This facility will help the City continue to meet the ever growing need and demand for more active adult spaces, programs, and activities in Greensboro,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “The new facility aligns with the department’s vision of ‘Enhance, Expand, Connect,’ but it also illustrates the department and City’s commitment to provide a second recreational facility and programs geared towards our older, active adults in western Greensboro.”

Learn more about the programs and services Parks and Recreation offers at www.greensboro-nc.gov/activeadults.

