News Release: Triad Playwrights Theatre Presents ‘The Unders’ October 13-16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974

Triad Playwrights Theatre Presents ‘The Unders’ October 13-16

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will host Triad Playwrights Theatre (TPT) for a Residency at The Hyers on October 10-16. The residency will culminate with performances of Pete Turner’s play, “The Unders” on October 13-16 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, in the Greensboro Cultural Center,­ 200 N. Davie St. Tickets are available in advance online<www.eventbrite.com/e/the-unders-by-pete-turner-tickets-414773267007?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwAR09DhDhMo5GJkqPZ2v-2gKGxHYiTHjk5KNQkwaubD3dqukhIrgszpsXCGY>.

“The Unders” is a powerful drama about racial injustice and bigotry with characters who may, or may not, remember who they are. The quartet are locked in a ghost train racing through the darkness to an unknown destination: either Freedom or Hell. Not all will survive.

“It’s great to live in a place where new plays can be born,” said Turner, of the Triad Playwrights Theatre. “It’s always magic for me to watch my words come to life on a stage. The actors in ‘The Unders’ bring so much to this story.”

About Triad Playwrights Theatre

TPT was founded in 2017 to present full length plays written by Triad writers. Local playwrights who want more information about getting their plays produced are urged to contact Managing Director Jonathan Crow at triadplaywrights@gmail.com<mailto:triadplaywrights@gmail.com>.

About The Residency at the Hyers

This program offered by Creative Greensboro provides rent-free, up to six-week residencies for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. For more information about the residency, contact Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2974.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use space within the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>