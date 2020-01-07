News Release: Triad Parks and Recreation Departments Host Bridge-Building Competition

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Triad Parks and Recreation Departments Host Bridge-Building Competition

GREENSBORO (January 7, 2020) – In celebration of National Engineer’s Week, residents from Greensboro and five other Triad cities will compete to see who can create the most efficient popsicle stick bridge, Bridging the Triad. Greensboro Parks and Recreation will provide free supplies to kids and adults who wants to participate. Register and pick up your supplies at any Greensboro Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers> beginning January 20. The local competition will be held 10 am to 1 pm, Saturday, February 1, at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd. Winners from each city will go on to compete in the regional competition, 10 am to 1 pm, Saturday, February 22, also at Griffin.

This program is designed to introduce and engage families in a Science, Technology Engineering, and Math (STEM) competition. Participants will compete as individuals in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-17, and adult. Bridges will be judged based on how much weight they will support, divided by the total mass of the structures. The top three most efficient bridges in each of the youth categories and the first place in the adult category will advance to the regional competition. There will also be a prize group for the most creative design.

