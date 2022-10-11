News Release: Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program Begins November 1

[B9521AF5]

Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program Begins November 1

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2022) – In response to ongoing concerns from neighbors, the Field Operations Department will begin enforcing the City’s Trash and Recycling Container Compliance program on November 1. A $25 fee may be issued to households who repeatedly leave trash or recycling containers in the street for more than 48 hours per week, creating a nuisance to the neighborhood.

In order to avoid a fee, residents should be sure your trash and recycling containers are at the curb no more than 48 hours – from 7 am the day before service to 7 am the day after your service day. This 48-hour window is twice as long as the previous policy, giving residents more flexibility.

The Trash and Recycling Container Compliance program is complaint-driven, meaning residents will identify where trash and recycling containers are creating a nuisance. The Field Operations Department will provide a warning for the first violation and a courtesy removal of containers out of the right-of-way. After that, each occurrence will be charged a $25 fee if City staff have to remove containers from the curb. This will be a rolling 12-month fee; if no violations take place within one year of the previous fee, the resident will again receive a warning for the next violation.

City staff will follow up on complaints reported to the City’s Contact Center at 337-373-CITY (2489). Staff will not patrol neighborhoods, but when they investigate a complaint, they will leave notices for any containers left on the street in the immediate vicinity.

For more details, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ContainerCompliance<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ContainerCompliance>.

See attached graphic for a visual representation of the 48-hour policy, with permission to reprint.

