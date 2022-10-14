News Release: Transgender Task Force Meeting Set for October 19

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Liz Lennon

Transgender Task Force Meeting Set for October 19

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2022) – The next monthly meeting of the Transgender Task Force (TTF) is scheduled for 6 pm on Wednesday, October 19 via Zoom. The public is welcome to participate as the commission considers community engagement, committee programming, and upcoming events.

The meeting credentials are as follows:

us06web.zoom.us/j/96773126553?pwd=VE8xdTVPbloxaWMyb1g3Nmc1NjdYdz09

Meeting ID: 967 7312 6553

Passcode: 224324

One-tap mobile – +13017158592,,96773126553#,,,,*224324#

TTF’s mission is to improve provide public education on transgender issues and to improve the quality of life for the City’s transgender residents. Learn more about the commission at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ttf<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ttf>. Contact Commissions Administrator Liz Lennon in the Human Rights Department at 336-373-2038 for more information.

