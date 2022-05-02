News Release: Transgender Task Force Hosts Public Meeting Online May 18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Transgender Task Force Hosts Public Meeting Online May 18

GREENSBORO, NC (May 2, 2022) – The City’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 18. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/96773126553>, using Meeting ID: 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.

The Transgender Task Force was created with the support and direction of the Human Rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies, and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted. For more information, call 336-373-2038.

