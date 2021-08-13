News release: Transgender Task Force Hosts Public Meeting Online August 18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Contact: Love Jones

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Transgender Task Force Hosts Public Meeting Online August 18

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2021) – The City’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting 6-7:30 pm on Wednesday, August 18. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<zoom.us/j/96773126553?pwd=K0YwcWUwczZGcUhXSDRLczExclFCZz09>. The meeting ID is 967 7312 6553 and the passcode is 653492. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592

The Transgender Task Force was created with the support and direction of the Human Rights Department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The Task force examines rules, policies, and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted. For more information, call 336-373-2038.

