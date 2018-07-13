News Release: Tickets on Sale for August 25 Women’s Equality Breakfast

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Tickets on Sale for August 25 Women’s Equality Breakfast

GREENSBORO, NC (July 13, 2018) – Tickets are now on sale through August 23 for the annual Women’s Equality Breakfast hosted by the Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women. Early bird tickets are available for $20 per person through August 15, when the price goes to $25. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Jane Fernandes, President of Guilford College.

Tickets must be reserved in advance and paid for with cash or check, payable to City of Greensboro, at the Human Relations office at 300 W. Washington St. during regular business hours (Mondays through Fridays, 8 am to 5 pm) or mailed to Human Relations, attn. Women’s Equality Day Breakfast, 300 W. Washington St., Greensboro, NC, 27401. No tickets will be sold at the door. RSVP by August 23 by calling the Human Relations Office at 336-373-2038 or e-mail marion.davis@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:marion.davis@greensboro-nc.gov>.

The Women’s Equality Breakfast is from 8:30-10:30 am Saturday, August 25 in the Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

