News Release: Third Annual Fall Fest Resource Fair Set for November 5

Third Annual Fall Fest Resource Fair Set for November 5

GREENSBORO, NC (October 20, 2022) – Local community organizations unite to host the third annual Fall Fest resource fair for families in transition and experiencing homelessness. The event takes place from 12 noon to 3 pm Saturday, November 5, at Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

During the 2020-21 school year, Guilford County Schools identified 1,643 children and youth experiencing homelessness and since the pandemic began, the homelessness rate has drastically increased.

Fall Fest focuses on:

* Increasing access and enrollment to childcare and education resources

* Building a network of support for families in transition

* Communicating about early childhood resources and services for children from birth to age 12.

Vendor exhibits this year include educational resources (i.e. Head Start, Smart Start, etc.), health and wellness, family relationships, financial wellness, and job preparation. Fall Fest also features food, children’s activities, and door.

The event is a collaboration among several local organizations, including the City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department.

