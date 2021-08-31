News Release: The Poetry Café Kicks Off Youth Series September 17

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Britt Huggins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-777-6540

The Poetry Café Kicks Off Youth Series September 17

GREENSBORO, NC (August 30, 2021) – The Poetry Café’s founder, Josephus Thompson III will be in residence at the Xperience @ Caldcluegh this fall to share his love of poetry and performance with the community. Kids and teens 10-18 are invited be a part of The Poetry Café’s Youth Cypher Series, a kid’s open mic for music, poetry, and art, 6-8 pm, 1700 Orchard St. on:

· September 15

· October 13

· November 10

· December 8

· January 19, 2022

· February 16, 2022.

It’s free to join. Register at tinyurl.com/YouthCypher21.

A cypher is a circle of energy where artists share their craft. Young artists of all genres are invited to build and hone their artistic gifts. They may even be inspired to create something on the spot.

Thompson is a teacher, lecturer and founder of The Poetry Project, where he uses poetry as a catalyst for literacy, leadership and service. He is the host of The Poetry Café on WNAA 90.1 FM, airing poetry, hip-hop and R&B every Tuesday from 6-7 pm.

The Poetry Café’s Youth Cypher Series at the Xperience @ Caldcleugh is presented by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Guilford County Schools Arts. For more information about Xperience @ Caldcleugh programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Xperience<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Xperience>.

Photos courtesy of Josephus Thompson III. Permission to reprint.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.