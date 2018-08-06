News Release: The Music Center Offers Ukulele Lessons Beginning September 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Music Center Offers Ukulele Lessons Beginning September 10

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2018) – The Music Center of City Arts and Events will offer ukulele classes for ages 16 and older on Mondays, from 6-7 pm, at the VanDyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The first a six-week session begins September 10. The cost is $75 and instruments will be provided. Register online .

No prior experience is necessary to participate. The Music Center is offering an early bird discount of $5 off the registration fee for anyone who signs up before August 15. For more information or to register, call the Music Center at 336-373-2547.

