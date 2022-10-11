News Release: ‘The Invisible Dragon’ Presented October 21-23

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

‘The Invisible Dragon’ Presented October 21-23

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2022) – Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints, presents a children’s drama production “The Invisible Dragon” at 7 pm, October 21 and October 22, and 2 pm, October 23 at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at www.CreativeGreensboro.com<www.CreativeGreensboro.com>.

About “The Invisible Dragon”

“The Invisible Dragon” is a fun and lighthearted play by Patricia Clapp. It has an important lesson about what happens when you put others first. The characters are all happy because they are trying to make everyone else happy—except the princess. She isn’t happy because all she can think about is herself. A visiting prince isn’t happy either because what he wants is to slay a dragon and there just aren’t any around!

“Scrapmettle Entertainment and Creative Greensboro have a way of bringing the best out of talented actors and future tech crew in our community,” said Invisible Dragon Director Angela Tripp. “Our collaborations continue to allow us to showcase our youngest and brightest talents in our community by creating great children’s theater.”

Chloe Thongteum, an 11-year-old actor in the production, said, “Each time I do a play with Creative Greensboro and Scrapmettle, I walk into the audition with a room full of strangers and then leave production with a new acting family. Being on stage, I feel immersed in the play. You know everything that is going on in the theater. Sort of like rereading one of your favorite books.”

Scrapmettle Entertainment<www.scrapmettle.net/> is a Greensboro-based network of writers, directors and performing artists who honor theater tradition and create new performances. The company’s work seeks to reveal what’s beneath the surface of the human experience and use it as a learning tool through realistic scenes on stage. Scrapmettle Blueprints is the arts education initiative of Scrapmettle Entertainment. It gives young people in grades K-12 real world experiences in the arts and entertainment industry that support their academic learning.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

Photo by Sam McClenaghan with permission to reprint. From left to right: Brycen Inglesby, Chloe Thongteum, Kazie Goad, Mia Case, Lilly Allen, Emmanuel Williams, and Faith Mercede performing in “The Invisible Dragon.”

