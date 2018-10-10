News Release: The Drama Center’s Tour of “Dear Math” is Now Booking Performances

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center’s Tour of “Dear Math” is Now Booking Performances

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2018) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events is now taking reservations for its touring production of Dear Math by Jennifer Hoppins for the 2018-2019 school year. There will be two free preview performances at 11:30 am and 6 pm, Wednesday, October 24 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To attend the preview, sign up online at tinyurl.com/DearMathTIX or call 336-335-6426.

Math can be fun? When two friends join forces to tackle math anxiety, they encounter a mystical guide and embark on a mysterious exploration. This show is a beautiful combination of math and theater that has lots of audience participation, and will leave children laughing and learning. It features a multi-generational and diverse cast of volunteer actors from The Drama Center, which has been providing the Triad with quality theatre for both children and adults for more than 50 years.

The touring show is designed to introduce children to the magic of live theatre. The running time is approximately 40 minutes and the action will engage all students in kindergarten to seventh grade. The show costs $300 and a limited number of scholarships are available. For bookings and more information, contact Todd Fisher at 336-335-6426 or email todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov>.

