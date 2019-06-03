News Release: The Drama Center Will Hold Dog Auditions for Role of Sandy in “Annie” June 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
The Drama Center Will Hold Dog Auditions for Role of Sandy in “Annie” June 15
GREENSBORO, NC (June 3, 2019) –The Drama Center will be holding auditions for the role of Sandy the Dog in the upcoming production of the musical “Annie” from 1-3 pm, Thursday, June 15 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater, 200 N. Davie St.
Handlers and dogs of all breeds, colors, shapes, and sizes are encouraged to audition. Dog handlers must register for an audition slot here<tinyurl.com/Sandy-Auditions>. Dogs must be licensed and up-to-date on all vaccines. Dogs must be comfortable around crowds and able to sit, stay and come on command off leash by handler and potentially other actors. Handlers and dogs must be available for rehearsal and the show July 6-14.
For more information, contact Drama Center Director Todd Fisher at 337-373-2974 or todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov>
