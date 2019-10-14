News Release: The Drama Center Presets “Stage Fright! An Evening of Short Horror Plays”

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Presets “Stage Fright! An Evening of Short Horror Plays”

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2019) – The Drama Center presents, “Stage Fright! An Evening of Short Horror Plays” by local playwrights. Performances will be held at 6:30 pm Thursday, October 24; 8 pm, Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26, and 2 pm Sunday, October 27, at Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

This show is recommended for teens and adults. The plays were written by members of the Drama Center’s Playwright’s Forum. There will be a sessions with the authors after the show Friday night.

Featuring:

· “The Veil of Blood” by Phillip Hunter Gilfus

· “5th Street Crossover” by Randall Morris

· “Spin the Cauldron” by Cari A. Hopson

· “Everybody’s a Robot Except Me” by Eldon and Clinton Festa

· “Air B and Butchery” by Louis Panzer

· “Holed Up” by Jini Zlatniski

· “Let the Dead Bury the Dead” by Mike Brannon

For more information, call the box office 336-335-6426 or visit www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com>.

Photo by Sam McClenaghan. Permission to reprint.

Caption: Bobbie Liggett, Meredith Dipalo Stevens, and Imani Neal start in “Stage Fright.”

