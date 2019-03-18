News Release: The Drama Center Presents the Musical “Purlie” March 28-31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974

The Drama Center Presents the Musical “Purlie” March 28-31

GREENSBORO, NC (March 18, 2019) – The Drama Center presents the musical Purlie, by Ossie Davis and Phillip Rose, at 8 pm Thursday through Saturday, March 28-30, and at 3:30 pm, Sunday, March 31, at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St., Greensboro. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and $5 for everyone on Thursday, March 28.

Greensboro’s Angela Williams Tripp will direct the play. This musical is appropriate for all ages. Purlie Victorious returns home to reacquire the local church. A recent inheritance will supply the money, but when Purlie goes to claim it, events take a wild turn.

For more information go to www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or call 336-373-2974.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.