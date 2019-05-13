News Release: The Drama Center Presents “Shakespeare-At-Hand” May 30 to June 2

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Presents “Shakespeare-At-Hand” May 30 to June 2

GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2019) – The Drama Center presents the teen production of “Shakespeare-At-Hand,” two one-act plays designed to introduce Shakespeare to children, May 30 to June 2, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Shows are Thursday 6:30 pm, Friday and Saturday 8 pm and Sunday 2 pm. Admission is a suggested $10 donation.

This show consists of two plays, As the Bard Turns and Romeo and Juliet. As the Bard Turns is a soap opera parody combined with scenes from Shakespeare’s plays. Romeo and Juliet, a 45-Minute Foray, was written to be a touring show for middle and high schools in York, Pennsylvania. Both were written by the Drama Center’s Rosina Whitfield and have had numerous productions nationwide.

For more information about the Drama Center, visit www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or call 335-335-6426.

Photo caption: Jacob Gers as Romeo and Sadie Murray as Juliet in the Shakespeare with a twist production of Shakespeare-At-Hand. Photo by Sam McClenaghan.

