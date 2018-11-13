News Release: The Drama Center Presents Midsummer Jersey November 29 to December 2

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Rosina Whitfield

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2728

The Drama Center Presents Midsummer Jersey November 29 to December 2

GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2018) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events presents Midsummer Jersey, November 29 to December 2 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Show times are 6:30 pm Thursday, 8 pm Friday and Saturday, and 2 pm Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and $5 for everyone on Thursday. For tickets, go to www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or call the box office at 336-335-6426.

Midsummer Jersey, by Ken Ludwig’s (Moon Over Buffalo, Lend Me A Tenor), is a modern take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream that takes place on the Jersey Shore.

Get discount tickets and food under a special promotion. The Drama Center has collaborated with Triad Stage, currently performing the classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and two area restaurants, White and Wood and Café Europa, where patrons can receive a 15 percent discount to see either show and dine at either restaurant. Pick up a punch card at any of the four locations for this special.

Photo caption: The cast of Midsummer Jersey (left to right): Camryn Chepes as Puck, Justin Porrus as Denis, Mary Quagliano as Helene, David Jobe as Lyle, and Alexis Bennett as Mia.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.