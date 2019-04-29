News Release: The Drama Center Presents “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” May 17-19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Presents “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” May 17-19

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2019) – The Drama Center presents the comedy Dead Man’s Cell Phone, by Sarah Ruhl, at 6:30 pm Thursday, May 16; 8 pm Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18; and 2 pm Sunday, May 19 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, $15 for adults, and $5 for everyone on opening night. Purchase tickets online at www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or by calling 336-335-6426.

Randy Morris directs this comedy about a customer in a café who hears an unattended cell phone ringing at another table. When she answers it, she discovers the intended recipient is, well, dead. This imaginative, zany comedy will have everyone laughing all evening.

For more information about the Drama Center, visit www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com>.

