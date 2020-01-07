News Release: The Drama Center Presents “Bags of Skin” January 16-19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Presents “Bags of Skin” January 16-19

GREENSBORO, NC (January 7, 2020) – The Drama Center of City Arts will present the New Play Project winner “Bags of Skin” by Pete Turner, January 16 through 19, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Performances will be Thursday at 6:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm. There will be a reception and talk back with the playwright following Friday night’s performance. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10.

“Bags of Skin” will kick off the 18th Annual Greensboro Fringe Festival<www.greensborofringefestival.org>. “Bags of Skin” is a dark comedy chock full of uncomfortable laughs. In the span of just three therapy sessions, who could possibly convince a man born with one hand that a divine being exists? Does a man with dwarfism, a woman with a twisted spine, or another woman whose own DNA is destroying her from the inside have a chance? Or will the one-handed man pull the others into his own dark abyss?

For more information contact Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-335-6426.

Photo Courtesy of Sam McClenaghan. Permission to reprint granted. Caption: “Bags of Skin” features Sophia Von der Lehr, Travis Walsh, Elijah Chester, and Casey Kern.

