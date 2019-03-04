News Release: The Drama Center Presents An Evening of Short Plays #38

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Rosina Whitfield

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-335-2728

The Drama Center Presents An Evening of Short Plays #38

GREENSBORO, NC (March 4, 2019) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events Presents an Evening of Short Plays #38, six new plays by members of the Drama Center’s Playwrights Forum. Performances will be held 6:30 pm Thursday, March 14; 8 pm Friday and Saturday March 15 and 16; and 3 pm Sunday, March 17, and the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

From knee-slapping comedies to heartrending dramas, the plays are an eclectic array of genres. Featuring:

* Dragonslayer by Clinton Festa – A hilarious look at the origins of last names in merry olde England.

* Revelations in an Attic by Andy Ralston-Asumendi – Al finds surprises when he and some friends go through his recently-deceased brother’s things.

* But I’m A Paying Customer by Jini Zlatniski – Two men meet at an art shop and find they have a lot in common when faced with the “naked” truth.

* Missed Calls by Karin Willet – A couple learns how to sympathize with aging grandparents and find themselves in the process.

* Mothers of Murdered Offspring, Giving Thanks by Mike Brannon – How families survive the loss of people they love through community, faith, and standing together.

* The Release by Bill Cissna – An idealistic woman must face an aspect of politics she hoped she had avoided.

For more information, visit the Drama Center website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/arts-culture/the-drama-center-5550> or call 336-335-6426.

Photo Caption: The cast of the short play Dragonslayer: (Left to right) Patsy Hawkins, Queen Marjorie; Caleb Jordan the Dragon; Drew McGinniss, Pete the Taylor; Rey Perez, Gerend the Beggar; Jamie Caputo, Linda the Baker; Ella King, Charlotte the Miller; and Sarah Sparks, Dunrick the Scribe. Photo by Sam McClenaghan.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.